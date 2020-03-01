Lake Erie Waves Cover New York Homes in Ice - Video

Several homes in Hamburg, New York, were covered in ice after strong winds and heavy waves blew the water from Lake Erie to the shore earlier this week.
Photographer John Kucko shared photos and videos of Narnia-like scene.
The Beach Life: 48 hours of battering wind off Lake Erie create an otherworldly scene south of Buffalo (Hamburg). @news4buffalo @News_8 @EricSnitilWx @wnywxguy @JamesGilbertWX @spann @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @wxbywilliams @StormHour @GarofaloWX #DigitalFirst #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/fUBrkJ6OTN— John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 29, 2020
Photos show lakefront houses completely covered in ice.
Welcome to Narnia: Two days of gale force winds along Lake Erie have iced over many of the homes along the beach in Hamburg, NY. @news4buffalo @News_8 @EricSnitilWx @JamesGilbertWX @wnywxguy @spann @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @StormHour @NatalieKucko pic.twitter.com/uMvIdVWMGz— John Kucko (@john_kucko) February 29, 2020
According to one homeowner quoted by WIVB-TV, she has not seen such a blizzard in the area since the 1970s.
All comments
Show new comments (0)