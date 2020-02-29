Trump: US Looking at Closing Border With Mexico Over Coronavirus Spread

The announcement comes shortly after the US president confirmed the first COVID-19 death in the country as three new cases were reported across the nation, with a total number of infected currently estimated at around 60 people.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday he was 'thinking about' a possible closure of the southern US border with Mexico, as a precaution against the spread of Wuhan coronavirus.

Mexico on Friday announced three coronavirus cases in people who had recent trips to Italy, becoming the second Latin American state to register the disease.

Meanwhile in the US, a first person died of a virus in the Washington state on Saturday, with three more cases reported in California, Washington and Oregon.

In the meantime, the Trump Administration has authorized new travel restrictions on Iran, which include an entry ban for any foreigner who has been to the Middle eastern nation over a two-week period.

The highest — Level 4 — advisory was issued in relation to other countries that have been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak - Italy and South Korea, - Warning US citizens against travelling to specific regions in these nations.

The New coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan late last year. The virus has spread across 50 countries sgolbally, claiming over 2,800 lives - mostly in China - and infecting around 80,000.