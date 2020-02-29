Watch Train Slam Tractor-Trailer on Tracks

An Amtrak passenger train from Los Angeles to New Orleans then crashed into the trailer at full speed. There were 116 passengers in the train; but no injuries were reported.
The truck was torn in half, the cab was thrown to one side of the tracks, with the remnants of the trailer ending up on the opposite side.
Video shot from the cab of the car standing at the crossing shows clearly how just a second before the collision, a man in a bright vest manages to dodge a truck thrown into the air by a hit from the train.
Here is the accident from this morning. We urge all truck drivers to be aware of their route and use caution when attempting to go over railroad crossings. We are working with @UnionPacific and @TxDOTSanAntonio to install proper signage on the roadway owned by these entities. pic.twitter.com/bOq5G8gelB— Cibolo Police Dept (@CiboloPD) February 25, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)