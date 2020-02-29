Watch Train Slam Tractor-Trailer on Tracks

An 18-wheel tractor trailer got stuck on railroad tracks in Texas after the driver failed to take into account the height of the rails and the low clearance of the trailer.

An Amtrak passenger train from Los Angeles to New Orleans then crashed into the trailer at full speed. There were 116 passengers in the train; but no injuries were reported.

The truck was torn in half, the cab was thrown to one side of the tracks, with the remnants of the trailer ending up on the opposite side.

Video shot from the cab of the car standing at the crossing shows clearly how just a second before the collision, a man in a bright vest manages to dodge a truck thrown into the air by a hit from the train.