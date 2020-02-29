Police in Philadelphia Chasing Ambulance Stolen After Shooting - Video

The incident began shortly after 9 p.m., as Philadelphia police responded to a report of a shooting in the north of the city.

Philadelphia police on Friday night are chasing an ambulance through city streets after it was stolen by a suspected shooter, according to TV station 10 Philadelphia.

The chase began after police arrived following a report of a shooting, local media said. Law enforcement opened fire on the alleged suspect, but the shooter stole an ambulance.

It is unclear if the shooter has been wounded.

Videos posted online show an ambulance plowing through a gas station, squeezing between police vehicles, and slamming into another car at an intersection.

— Sharrie Williams (@WilliamsSharrie) February 29, 2020

​