Trump Nominates US Rep. John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced the nomination of US Representative John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence.

"I am pleased to announce the nomination of @RepRatcliffe (Congressman John Ratcliffe) to be Director of National Intelligence (DNI)," Trump tweeted.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2020

​Trump appointed Ratcliffe to be his intelligence chief last July. However, Ratcliffe withdrew his consideration several weeks later due to allegations he had "padded his resume" and "bipartisan concerns about his experience," the Hill reported.

Ratcliffe will become the Director of National Intelligence after congressional approval by the US Senate.

Ratcliffe's questioning of witnesses during the Mueller probe and the House impeachment investigation drew positive attention within the Republican Party.

Trump's appointment of Ratcliffe comes after Trump named Richard Grenell, the American ambassador to Germany, as the next acting Director of National Intelligence, on February 20th.

Grenell was expected to replace Joseph Maguire, a retired US Navy vice admiral, who is currently serving as the acting director of national intelligence.

In August 2019, then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats stepped down from the position following several disagreements with Trump over assessments involving Russia, Iran and North Korea.