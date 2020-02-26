US President Donald Trump Gives Presser on Wuhan Coronavirus at White House - Video

Yesterday the National Institutes of Health (NIH) issued a statement saying that the US had launched its first clinical trial of an experimental treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus.

US President Donald Trump will give a rare press conference from the White House over the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will be having a News Conference at the White House, on this subject, today at 6:00 P.M." Trump tweeted earlier in the day, adding that officials from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would be in attendance.

Earlier, the US president praised Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and the CDC for their work in addressing the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The number of confirmed Wuhan coronavirus cases in the United States has risen to 53, an increase from 14 earlier this month. The China-sourced virus has so far infected over 80,000 people around the world, and killed at least 2,700, mostly in China.

