Register
22:24 GMT25 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Workers prepare the South Lawn for a ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump to sign the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade deal at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 29, 2020.

    US Democrats Say White House Has No Coronavirus Plan, Seek $3.1Bln for Response - Schumer

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107817/30/1078173092_0:70:3072:1798_1200x675_80_0_0_454ffba3627d0e1ed9afe08bcf6615bc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202002251078404813-us-democrats-say-white-house-has-no-coronavirus-plan-seek-31bln-for-response---schumer/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Democrats believe that the White House does not have an adequate plan to address the new coronavirus threat and the party's lawmakers are seeking at least $3.1 billion in new emergency response funds to combat the disease, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

    "We issued a five-point plan," Schumer told reporters during a news conference, adding that US President Donald Trump "has no plan."

    Schumer earlier in the day revealed details of the plan in remarks on the Senate floor, saying the Trump administration must increase its emergency budget request to at least $3.1 billion.

    The White House late on Monday asked Congress to provide $2.5 billion to fund its emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak, an amount that Democrats say is insufficient.

    Democrats are also calling for the appointment of a "coronavirus tsar" within the administration, Schumer said.

    "The Trump administration must appoint a point-person - a czar - to implement a real plan to manage the coronavirus: an independent, non-partisan, global health expert with real expertise," he said.

    Schumer also called on the administration to reverse its cuts to the Center for Disease Control's budget, saying the agency is now ill-equipped to combat pandemics.

    The lawmaker also said Democrats want an expedited delivery of diagnostic kits to all 50 US states so that people can be diagnosed more quickly.

    Finally, Schumer demanded that the administration "stop the proliferation of junk insurance plans that do not even cover coronavirus tests and other related health care services."

    Trader John Santiago, center, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 24, 2015
    © AFP 2019 / Richard Drew
    US Stocks Plummet 1,031.61 Points Amid Concerns Over Growing Coronavirus Cases

    Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, at least 57 US citizens have contracted the disease.

    The number of total confirmed cases worldwide since the start of the outbreak rose above 80,000 on Tuesday. More than 27,800 people have been cured of COVID-19, while more than 2,700 people have died after contracting the disease.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Democratic Bloodbath
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse