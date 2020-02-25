Heavy Police Presence Near Maryland Heights Community Centre Amid Reports of Shooting

US media outlet News 4, citing police sources on Monday, reported that two people, including the alleged gunman, were killed as a result of a shooting spree at the Maryland Heights Community Centre.

Photos and videos that show a heavy police presence near the community centre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, are circulating online following social media reports of a shooting.

​The material features dozens of emergency crews on scene near the facility on Monday evening.

The local News 4 channel cited a witness who said she heard gunshots while working out at the facility in the evening. She noted that people rushed to hide in a closet inside the fitness centre.

"We heard about five to six shots go off and we all started running toward the closest fitness room and dispersed throughout the closets," a witness told News 4.

