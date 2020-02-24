Kirk Douglas Leaves Most of His $61 Million Fortune to Douglas Foundation Charity

The legendary actor, who died on February 5, left most of his money to his charity, presumably leaving less than a sixth part of his fortune to his son Michael Douglas and the rest of the family.

The charity benefits Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center, and a St. Lawrence University scholarship for underprivileged students, among other recipients. The Hollywood icon, who died at the age of 103, left his second wife, Anne, and his three sons, Joel, Peter, and Michael, who might be the recipients of $10 million of his money, according to the Mirror.

Michael, who is worth about $300 million in his own right, had earlier praised his father’s passion for charity, announcing his death earlier in the month.

“Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael Douglas said in a statement at the time.

Douglas became one of the earliest stars of international film as he portrayed characters such as Ned Land in "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," the warrior Einar in "The Vikings" and Vincent Van Gogh in the biopic “Lust for Life.” His arguably most well-known role was as Spartacus in the movie of the same title.