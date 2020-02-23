Clint Eastwood Announces His Support for Bloomberg’s Presidential Campaign

Legendary actor and former Republican party supporter Clint Eastwood voiced support for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign Saturday, noting that Trump could have been “more genteel” in the office.

The actor revealed his endorsement in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, saying that in his opinion “the best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.”

Eastwood, who described himself to the outlet as a libertarian who has "respect for other people’s ideas and is willing to learn constantly," said there are "certain things" Trump has done during his presidency that he approves of, yet he believed that Trump should’ve acted "in a more genteel way, without tweeting and calling people names."

"I would personally like for him [Trump] to not bring himself to that level," Eastwood added.

Eastwood was previously known for being a supporter of the GOP in Hollywood, especially after he gave a speech at the 2012 Republican National Convention excoriating President Obama. He also backed Trump in 2016, defending the president during his campaign against criticism over his rhetoric.

"I'd have to go for Trump … you know, 'cause she's declared that she's gonna follow in Obama's footsteps. There's been just too much funny business on both sides of the aisle. She's made a lot of dough out of being a politician. I gave up dough to be a politician. I'm sure that Ronald Reagan gave up dough to be a politician," Eastwood said at the time.

He also discussed the #MeToo movement, noting that sexual predatory behaviour has been "very prolific" in the film industry, dating back to the 1940s, noting that he respects women who are "standing up against people who are trying to shake you down for sexual favours."