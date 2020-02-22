Bernie Sanders Projected to Win Nevada Democratic Caucus - Report

The senator from Vermont and the longest-serving independent in congressional history, Sanders was also reported to be leading in all 10 national polls this week ahead of the Nevada Democratic caucus.

US Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win the Democratic Caucus in Nevada with 56 percent, Fox News reported on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an Edison Research poll says Sanders is leading in the first preference vote, obtaining the largest support share from Hispanics, union families, and white college-educated women. It also says that the senator has obtained the largest share of votes from all age groups, except those over 65. Among the moderates in the Nevada entrance poll, the vote was largely split between Sanders, Biden, and Buttigieg.

Nevada voters went to the polls for their caucus on Saturday, with 36 of the state's 48 delegates to be chosen based on the results of the voting.

Earlier, Sanders won the popular vote by a clear margin in both the first and second rounds in Iowa and held a narrow victory in New Hampshire. In Iowa, however, he got fewer delegates despite beating Buttigieg in total votes.

Sanders comes from the "socialist wing" of the Democratic party and has been criticised by other Democratic candidates for the costs of his Medicare for All, which could mean higher corporate taxes, while his programme also includes other social safety net plans, greater regulation around stock buybacks and corporate governance.