Two Men Shot, One Dead, at Cockfighting Event in Los Angeles

The incident took place about 12:30 am at a property in Montague Street in a residential area of Pacoima, local police said.

Two men were shot, one of them fatally, at a cockfighting event in Pacoima, Los Angeles, on Saturday, local authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), when officers arrived at the scene to respond to a 911 caller's report about the shooting, they found a man in his 20s already dead. His identity has not yet been disclosed.

Another victim was taken to a hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, the shooter has remained at large, and the motive for the shooting is currently under investigation.

MORE TO FOLLOW