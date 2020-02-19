Justice Dept Says Mexican National Arrested for Allegedly Working for Russia Without Notifying AG

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Mexican citizen has been arrested for allegedly acting within the United States on behalf of the Russian government without first informing the US Attorney General, the Department of Justice announced in a news release.

"Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, a Mexican citizen residing in Singapore, was arrested based on a Complaint charging him with acting within the United States on behalf of a foreign government (Russia), without notifying the Attorney General, and conspiracy to do the same", the release said on Tuesday.

According to court documents, a Russian government official recruited Fuentes in 2019 and directed him to rent a specific property in Miami-Dade County, Florida. The Russian official told Fuentes not to rent the apartment in Fuentes’s own name and not to tell his family about their meetings, the release said.

Fuentes traveled to Russia and informed the Russian government official about the arrangements, the release added. The official approved and told Fuentes to see him again on his next trip to Russia, the Justice Department said.

According to the news release, Fuentes traveled to Moscow again in February 2020 and met with the Russian government official who provided Fuentes with a physical description of a US Government source’s vehicle and told him to locate the car, obtain the source’s vehicle license plate number, and note the physical location of the source’s vehicle.