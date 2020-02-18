Alan Dershowitz Says Obama Ordered FBI Investigation Into Unspecified Person at Soros' Request

President Donald Trump stated that during his 2016 campaign then-president Barack Obama and his associates spied on him and his staff, wiretapping Trump Tower on the pretext of foreign interference with the Republican candidate's aides.

Barack Obama ordered the Justice Department to investigate an unnamed person on behalf of billionaire George Soros, according to Harvard Law School professor emeritus and Donald Trump's attorney Alan Dershowitz.

In an interview with Breitbart, Dershowitz said he possesses an FBI record of an interview, which documents this issue but is "not free to disclose it now because it's a case that's not yet been filed".

"That’s not unusual. That is not unusual. People whisper to presidents all the time. Presidents whisper to [the] Justice Department all the time. It’s very common. It’s wrong, whoever does it, but it’s common, and we shouldn’t think that it’s unique to any particular president. I have in my possession the actual 302 form [an FBI record of an interview], which documents this issue, and it will, at the right time, come out. But I’m not free to disclose it now because it’s a case that’s not yet been filed", he was quoted as saying.

Neither Soros, nor Obama have commented on the claims so far. The FBI hasn't provided a comment either.

Soros is known as a Democratic Party donor and a vocal opponent of Donald Trump due to his stance on immigration. The Hungarian-American billionaire also claimed Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to assist Trump in winning the 2020 presidential elections.

According to the US president, the FBI spied on him during the 2016 elections due to political bias, basing their suspicions on the so-called Steele Dossier – a collection of allegedly compromising material on Trump purportedly ordered and funded by the Democratic National Committee and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.