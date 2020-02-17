NYC Police Officer Commits Suicide in His Home - Reports

The detective, who had served in the local police for years, was recently placed on modified-duty and had his weapons take away from him, according to NYPD sources.

A New York City Police Department officer has committed suicide at his mother's home in Queens, the New York Post reported on Monday.

According to local law enforcement sources, the officer hanged himself at the home in Middle Village.

Upon the family's request, the detective's identity has been withhold.

The detective did not leave any suicide note behind and the motives behind his death so far remain unknown. Commenting on his death, a source said, "nobody seems to know why".