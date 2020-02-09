‘Left Consumed With Jealousy’: Melania Trump Hoorayed Over Throwback to Past White House Ball

As FLOTUS prepares to host this year’s Governors’ Ball, which will see lawmakers from 50 states arrive at the White House accompanied by their better halves, a couple of updates to her Twitter account has literally turned heads.
A series of newly uploaded nostalgic photos from the 2018 event feature Melania flaunting her sporty physique in a form-fitting black gown with a eye-catching slit up the front and a deep neckline.
“Looking forward to hosting members of the @governors_nga & their spouses at the @WhiteHouse Governor’s Ball tomorrow night. It is an annual tradition to come together for a bipartisan gala to strengthen the friendships between states & their leaders", Melania captioned the pictures.
Fans have been naturally sent into a meltdown, lauding not only FLOTUS’ choice of clothes but the way the first couple romantically cosied up to each other in a display of affection.
“More beautiful with every passing year! We are happily praying for your family Melania for guidance, discernment, and safety. 4 more years of grace!” one exclaimed, while another posted similarly, apparently also referring to upcoming Melania-hosted events:
“I'm happy to hear you are planning to be very involved in the 2020 campaign! We love our FLOTUS!”
“First Lady Melania Trump, You are a breath of fresh air, Elegance and Grace", a third fan wrote.
One even suggested “the Left is consumed with jealousy” and many more echoed the view:
Stunning, elegant and gracious. That you are not on every single magazine cover just goes to show that the Left is consumed with jealousy.— Acquitted4Ever (@velcra820) February 8, 2020
Who demanded she be kept off magazine covers?— PrairieWilds #BoycottStateofUnion (@PrairieWilds) February 8, 2020
you should be on the cover of every magazine across the u.s. but they're so butt hurt jealous they just can't do it.— G. Taroia (@GTaroia) February 8, 2020
The jealousy is front and center with the haters. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Flotus is classy and sassy. A great combination to have a full life!— SuperElite&CovfefeBot (@bonesprit67) February 8, 2020
Criticism came along likewise:
“How nice. The do nothing butterfly", one mocked, while another quipped:
“More life of leisure and no working with American children?”
The Governors Ball is an annual event hosted by the president and FLOTUS, and it comes as Melania, a newbie in the field, is set to host a couple of fundraisers for Trump’s 2020 campaign in spring: the first one is slated for 18 March in Beverly Hills, while the second fundraising party will be thrown at Trump’s Florida resort Mar-a-Lago on 25 March.
The donations will go into the “Trump Victory” project, a joint fundraising account for the Trump 2020 campaign, as well as the Republican National Committee.
