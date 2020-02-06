Woman Who Sought 'Agent Penis' at CIA HQ Reportedly Pleads Guilty at Court

Along with trespassing at the Central Intelligence Agency premises, the woman also reportedly showed up at the residence of ex-US President Barack Obama in November.

A 58-year old woman named Jennifer Hernandez from North Carolina ended up striking a plea agreement with the court after trespassing at CIA headquarters, WTOP reports.

According to the media outlet, the woman allegedly conducted her trespasses at the intelligence service’s HQ three days in a row, asking to "talk to Agent Penis".

As part of the deal, Hernandez was found guilty of one count of trespassing at the CIA, with the incident in question taking place on 12 October, and got sentenced to "time served, with no probation", while Judge John Anderson dismissed two other counts of trespassing.

Before carrying out the sentencing, the judge told the defendant that she “clearly” knew that what she was doing "was wrong", adding that both the government counsel and the CIA “have been very helpful” instead of taking a “hard line” regarding her case.

"I am learning from my mistakes. I want to do what’s best for myself, my family, the court and the judicial system", Hernandez said.

As the media outlet points out, other Hernandez’s exploits apparently included showing up at the residence of former US President Barack Obama, with her being charged with unlawful entry by the US Secret Service on 9 December, though "the specifics of that incident are sealed in federal court records".