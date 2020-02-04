Iowa Today, the USA Tomorrow! Why the First Democratic Caucus Vote Matters

The release of the 2020 Democratic caucus results in Iowa, which has a population of around three million, was delayed after "inconsistencies" in the reporting of data, and an unexpectedly high voter turnout, media reports say. The outcomes are now set to be announced at an as-yet-unspecified time on Tuesday.

Despite being a relatively small state, and not a particularly diverse one, Iowa’s verdict is seen as a indicator of how primary contestants may do elsewhere, as voters may look at the Iowa results, as well as the media coverage of them, for clues as to which candidates can actually win in November.

Since 1980, every winner of a major-party presidential nomination, except one - Bill Clinton in 1992, started off by winning either the Iowa caucuses, the New Hampshire primary, or both.

More specifically, two of the three most recent presidents — Barack Obama and George W. Bush — kicked off their primaries by winning Iowa but losing in New Hampshire. More recently, Donald Trump lost Iowa, but won New Hampshire and subsequently the Republican nomination.

Whoever ends up winning the Hawkeye State’s caucus will soon have to turn their attention to the next contests in other “early states”, including New Hampshire, where potential nominees will compete in a first-in-the-nation primary on 11 February, Nevada on 22 February and South Carolina on 29 February.

The biggest single day of the Democratic primary epic, Super Tuesday on 3 March, will see a third of the total party delegates awarded.

Among the 16 contests slated for then are: California, which will award 415 delegates; Texas with 228; North Carolina, and Virginia.

Overall 24 contests will take place between March and the final primary in June. The nominee will be named officially at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July - and will then go forward to a final showdown with President Trump on 3 November 2020.