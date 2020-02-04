Twitter Divided After Beyoncé, Jay-Z Remain Seated During Super Bowl National Anthem

Two of the most famous musicians drew attention on Sunday while attending Super Bowl LIV for staying seated during the performance of the national anthem, seemingly echoing former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s move, dividing their fanbase.

The refusal to stand up is even more notable considering that Jay-Z and his Roc Nation company entered a partnership with the NFL for events and social activism last year. The rapper has been criticized since becoming one of the biggest supporters of Colin Kaepernick, the ex-49er quarterback who sparked a fissure in the NFL when he decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest against police brutality against African-Americans and other minorities.

The couple’s decision divided the audience who watched them during the game: several Twitter commentators had called the decision “obnoxious”, “disgusting” and accused them of being bad role models.

#Beyoncé and #JayZ didn't stand during the Super Bowl National Anthem to make a statement...



I don't think so, I think they only showed how disgusting they both are... pic.twitter.com/baq7imL969 — ANDRÉS RIVERO (@TheWhip718) February 3, 2020

How could you not stand with 4 WWII vets there - 100 years old each! 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ — Christine Payton (@ctpayton) February 3, 2020

Terrible role models for their daughter & for the country. — M (@L4USA) February 3, 2020

​

Others, however, had noted that standing during the national anthem is an individual choice and tradition rather than an obligation.

I served in the US Military for over 20 years proudly, and I did, so that people could exercise their 1st amendment rights - like, for example, not having to stand for the National Anthem. It is their right to not stand if they choose. Freedom. pic.twitter.com/g66y5EJEkc — Steve Tressler (@SteveTressler) February 3, 2020

Wow! They’re Americans who believe you “have to” stand for the national anthem. That’s interesting. It’s not true. It’s always been a choice. In other news, no one is mad at the white guy sitting next to them seated during the song? 🤔🤔 #Beyonce #JayZ #SuperBowl — Ms.Queenie.Educates (@MrsQueenieJ) February 3, 2020

​

MUCH RESPECT for Beyoncé and Jay-Z in supporting Colin Kaepernick's fight against #injustice. ✊



NO RESPECT to the NFL for bowing to pressure from @realDonaldTrump and taking Kap off the field. #BLM #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/nzCP5knOhN — Joe Calexit (@Joe_Calexit) February 3, 2020

Representatives for Jay-Z and Beyoncé have yet to release any comment about the pair’s decision to remain seated during the anthem.