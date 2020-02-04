Media, Politicians Stand By Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Over Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Limbaugh is the radio host of "The Rush Limbaugh Show", a political talk show originally launched more than 30 years ago, which now reaches more than 27 million listeners weekly and is broadcast on more than 600 stations in the United States.

Prominent media and politicians have expressed support for Rush Limbaugh after the conservative radio host announced he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

A lot of political figures, along with media hosts, political analysts, journalists, and writers took to Twitter to express their heartful sentiments on hearing the sad news about the famous radio personality.

US Vice President Mike Pence wished Limbaugh a quick recovery, calling him a "national treasure" for his contribution to US political discourse.

Rush Limbaugh is a National Treasure who has made a difference on the airwaves of America for 30 years. Rush, Karen and I will be joining millions across this Country in praying for your swift recovery. God Bless You! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) February 3, 2020

Other politicians, including GOP senators, also wished Limbaugh to recover soon, praising his work on the radio.

Rush Limbaugh has inspired millions of Americans to fight for the things that make America great.



We’re praying for him and wishing a speedy recovery from his diagnosis. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 3, 2020

​Among those who supported Limbaugh, there were also media and cultural figures who praised him for providing an alternative discourse in US politics.

Rush Limbaugh, happy culture warrior: pic.twitter.com/vysROHMXjI — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) February 3, 2020

Rush Limbaugh revolutionized American media with a single, simple innovation: trying to tell the truth. With that alone, he set the mainstream news outlets on the path to irrelevance. I pray he beats cancer, but he's already won the fight of his life. — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) February 3, 2020

The news that Rush Limbaugh has lung cancer is horrible, but he's got millions of people behind him. He's a legend and a fighter. If you are the praying kind, do it. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 3, 2020

Some also criticised those who were actually happy Limbaugh came down with a serious disease or said they did not care if the radio host would recover or not.

Prayers up for Rush Limbaugh... And for the disgusting people on twitter celebrating his illness, they need them as well. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 3, 2020

I'm no fan of Rush Limbaugh. That's pretty clear, I think.



But I'm even less of a fan of people celebrating his lung cancer diagnosis. You are terrible ghouls. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 3, 2020

On Monday, Limbaugh, 69, spoke about his diagnosis on the radio, telling listeners he was sorry to have "let everybody down" with it.

"I'm sure that you all know by now that I really don't like talking about myself and I don’t like making things about me…", Limbaugh said. "I can't help but feel that I'm letting everybody down."

According to the information from the official website of Limbaugh's radio show, launched in 1988, the program covers political, cultural and social issues in the United States, combining deep, serious discussion with a satirical and humorous manner of speaking.