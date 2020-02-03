'You Do Not Know What You're Talking About': Biden Bristles at Question on Dealings with Ukraine

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden has denied that his son, Hunter Biden, was offered a job because of his father’s position in the Obama administration - allegations connected to the Senate impeachment trial against President Trump.

Savannah Guthrie, co-host of NBC's "Today" show, asked Biden during an interview whether it was wrong for his son "to take that position, knowing that it was really because that company wanted access to you."

"Well, that's not true. You're saying things you do not know what you're talking about," an agitated Biden replied. "No one said that. Who said that?"

The Democratic candidate added that “no one's found anything wrong with [Hunter’s] dealings with Ukraine, except they say it sets a bad image.”

Asked about the reasons why Hunter Biden, who did not have previous experience in the field, would have been given the seat on the board of Burisma, a natural gas company, Biden just said that his son was “a very bright guy,” adding that Hunter now regrets taking the job.

US President Donald Trump notably asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a July phone conversation to probe Hunter's dealings in Ukraine. The call triggered an impeachment inquiry against Trump as the Democrats accused the president of soliciting foreign contributions to his 2020 presidential campaign.