At Least Two Killed, One Injured in Shooting in Texas

As a precautionary measure, students, staff and faculty of the university where the incident occurred were asked to take shelter and stay in place.

At least two people have been killed and one more injured in a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce, according to the school's statement on Monday.

Students, faculty and staff are instructed to take shelter and stay in place until further notice. This is a precautionary measure.



A&M-Commerce UPD is actively investigating three gunshot victims in Pride Rock Residence Hall on the A&M-Commerce campus. There have been two con — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) February 3, 2020

Police officers were stationed throughout the campus to provide security.

2 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce residence hall https://t.co/78RyiM4VF5 pic.twitter.com/NlWVI1Ib5q — 102.3 KRMG 🎙 📻 🎧 (@KRMGtulsa) February 3, 2020

The wounded person was taken to hospital, but so far their condition remains unknown.

All classes have been cancelled for the rest of the day, while the campus has been put on lockdown, according to the school.