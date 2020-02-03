Woman Flashes Pink Undies After Getting Tackled For Attempting to Disrupt Super Bowl Game - Video

Sunday's Super Bowl game in Miami Gardens, Florida was nearly interrupted after a woman, dressed in a black mini-dress and white trainers, attempted to run onto the field.
In a video posted on Twitter by Instagrammer Colleen McGinniss, the woman is seen being knocked down by security guards, who later drag her away from the stadium.
While being led out by the guards, she briefly hitched the hem of her dress, revealing her bright pink thong.
McGinniss identified the woman as Instagram model Kelly Kay, but this information cannot be immediately confirmed.
