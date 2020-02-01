Netizens Discover US Mother of Two Who Uncannily Resembles Prince Harry's Wife Meghan Markle

A simple mother of two, Akeisha Land, from the state of Missouri, attracted thousands of Instagram followers after netizens noticed a striking similarity between her appearance and that of Meghan Markle.

Land's Instagram profile has gone viral, gathering almost 170,000 followers. Land was shocked when one day she discovered waves of netizens in a subscription frenzy to her account on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on Jan 27, 2020 at 9:41am PST

“Literally every comment is about me. Normally it's like, ‘Oh, she's so cute,' and that sort of thing but it's all about me this time. It's very different! [...] I think she's gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment", Land said, cited by Fox News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on Jan 22, 2020 at 9:35am PST

The unexpected fame that Land apparently enjoys now can offer opportunities. At least, the young mother knows now how to turn her uncanny resemblance with the Duchess of Sussex into cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on Jan 24, 2019 at 9:41am PST

“If they want me to go to a party as her, I'm your girl [...] I am going to start to try to be more in front of the camera”, she added. “I definitely want to put myself out there more and not just my kiddos”, Land said, cited by Fox news.