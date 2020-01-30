Register
21:19 GMT30 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    a ship navigates a rough ocean

    Long-Lost Steam Ship SS Cotopaxi Found 95 Years After Sinking in Bermuda Triangle

    © AP Photo / Lenny Ignelzi
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107390/50/1073905065.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001301078183573-long-lost-steam-ship-ss-cotopaxi-found-95-years-after-sinking-in-bermuda-triangle/

    The wreck of the legendary steamer SS Cotopaxi, which disappeared while traversing the Bermuda Triangle in 1925, has been found off the Florida coast.

    When the 47-foot steam ship SS Cotopaxi set sail from Charleston, South Carolina, bound for Havana, Cuba, on November 29, 1925, it was the last anyone saw of the vessel. The ship and its 32 crew members disappeared, and no trace of them was found for nearly a century. 

    The mystery helped feed the mythos of the Bermuda Triangle as a supernatural hole in reality, but the ship’s remains have finally been found off the coast of St. Augustine, Florida, by a team of intrepid explorers.

    Association of Underwater Explorers diver Michael Barnette, whose expeditions include the Aegean wreck of Titanic sister ship HMHS Brittanic, led the hunt for the Cotopaxi. His expedition’s quest is featured in the premiere episode of “Shipwreck Secrets” on the Science Channel TV network.

    Barnette and his crew zeroed in on the Cotopaxi’s likely final resting place by combing through all existing data on the ship, including mapping out its route, looking at radio traffic in the region during the time it was believed to be lost and following up on old, unidentified finds on the seafloor.

    Barnette told the Huffington Post that a possible wreck found 35 years ago, which was dubbed the “Bear Wreck” but never investigated further, was the team’s jumping off point for the hunt. However, when they unearthed a previously unknown distress signal from the Cotopaxi on December 1, 1925, when it had been caught in a huge storm, they knew where to look for the ship.

    “There were several elements that confirmed the identity such as the dimensions of the ship, its length and the measurement of the boiler,” Barnette said. “Also, I looked at the general orientation of the machinery. It was all consistent with the information we knew about the Cotopaxi.”

    However, the find upsets perhaps the biggest part of the ship’s mystique: it’s not located in the Bermuda Triangle! That imaginary zone extends between Bermuda, Puerto Rico and Miami, Florida, but the SS Cotopaxi was found just north of this waterway.

    “It’s a neat shipwreck because it’s taken on some lore, some of the myth of the Bermuda Triangle, so it’s kind of a fun one," Chuck Meide, director of the St. Augustine Lighthouse Archaeological Maritime Program, told News 4 Jacksonville.

    Following its disastrous fate, the ship became the subject of numerous myths, including one internet rumor claiming it had mysteriously reappeared, afloat, off the coast of Cuba. The Cotopaxi was also featured in Stephen Spielberg’s 1977 film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” reappearing in the middle of the Gobi Desert, suggesting it was placed there by aliens.

    The 47-foot-long ship was built by the United States Shipping Board in 1918 under an emergency shipbuilding program following the US entry into World War I and the deployment of hundreds of thousands of US troops to the Western Front in France and Belgium. Named after the huge volcano in Ecuador, the SS Cotopaxi was launched just days after the November 11 ceasefire that led to the end of the war, and the ship was sold to Clinchfield Navigation Company.

    Related:

    Treasure Hunter Claims He Has Found Alien Spaceship in Bermuda Triangle
    Storm the Bermuda Triangle Event Goes Viral on Social Media - Report
    Labour Making 'Pure Bermuda Triangle' Claims That NHS Can be Sold Off to the US, Boris Johnson Says
    Tags:
    discovery, World War I, Florida, Bermuda Triangle, Shipwreck
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Fox Forsaken
    Fox Forsaken
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse