US Senate Continues Donald Trump Impeachment Trial - Video

Earlier, the US Senate held several days of the opening arguments in the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump.

The US Senate is holding a question and answer session as part of the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump.

Previously, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell gave Democrats and Republicans 24 hours each to make their opening arguments in the trial and now Senators will have a total of 16 hours to submit their questions to House prosecutors or the White House defence team.

Donald Trump is facing an impeachment trial for abuse of power, which Democrats insist took place during Trump's phone call with Ukraine's President Zelensky in summer 2019, and obstruction of justice - for interfering with the investigation into the call. Trump is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.

Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more.