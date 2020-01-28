Register
21:51 GMT28 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walk to their seats after arriving for the second presidential debate at Washington University, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in St. Louis

    Hillary Clinton Notes She Still Has An 'Urge' To Launch 2020 Presidential Bid

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107811/10/1078111094.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001281078164944-hillary-clinton-notes-she-still-has-an-urge-to-launch-2020-presidential-bid/

    Rumours of a third run for president by former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have circulated since the race for the Democratic nomination kicked off in June 2019. Clinton in part blamed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for not sufficiently supporting her in 2016, ultimately contributing to her historic loss.

    Failed 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said at the Sundance film festival on Monday that she has "the urge" to launch a third presidential campaign, this time to defeat Donald Trump.

    While speaking to Variety about her new Hulu documentary series, she was questioned if she had any intention of entering the 2020 Democratic nomination campaign.

    "Yeah. I certainly feel the urge because I feel the 2016 election was a really odd time and an odd outcome", she said.

    The former New York state Senator said, however, that she would back whichever Democratic nominee was chosen.

    "The more we learn, the more that seems to be the case. But I'm going to support the people who are running now and do everything I can to help elect the Democratic nominee. I just think we have to win. I don't think we can afford another four years by the current incumbent. I think that would be absolutely dangerous to our democracy, and I'll do whatever I can to make sure the Democrats win this time", she said.

    She also addressed comments revealed last week in the docu-series in which she attacked former 2016 primary opponent and current candidate for the 2020 Democratic nomination - Senator Bernie Sanders.

    "I think we did that interview about a year and a half ago. I wasn't thinking about the election by any means"

    "I've said I'm going to support the nominee. But I do think it's important to look at somebody's record and look at what they've gotten done and see whether you agree with that or not. I think that's what every voter paying attention should do".

    In a clip from the Hulu series geared for a 6 March release, she verbally attacked the Vermont Senator for his popularity in Washington.

    'Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician", she said

    "It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it".

    Clinton edged out Sanders for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, to the dismay of the latter's many passionate supporters and his stance as a Democratic Socialist firebrand.

    Clinton lost the election to then-Republican candidate Donald Trump, in a political event which shocked the nation and much of the world.

    Tags:
    2020, US Senator, President, Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rescued From Hell: 75th Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation by Soviet Army
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    Nazi Germany's largest death camps
    Factories of Death: Concentration Camps of Nazi Germany
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse