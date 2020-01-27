Register
13:41 GMT27 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a helicopter crash that killed retired basketball star Kobe Bryant in Calabasas, California, U.S., January 26, 2020

    Kobe Bryant's Death: Pilot Was Warned Copter Was Going 'Too Low' Before Crash - Report

    © REUTERS / RINGO CHIU
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107815/11/1078151101.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202001271078152089-kobe-bryants-death-pilot-was-warned-copter-was-going-too-low-before-crash---report/

    The news of the tragic death of the basketball legend shocked the sports world with tributes pouring in all across the globe. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter was with him inside the ill-fated Sikorsky s-76B helicopter. She and her father died along with seven other passengers.

    Details of a helicopter crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant have emerged with one report saying the pilot was told by an air traffic controller that he was "too low" moments before the crash. The statement was not a warning of an upcoming threat, but that the helicopter couldn’t be tracked by radar, meaning Burbank Airport control tower couldn’t guide the pilot through the thick fog the helicopter was flying in.

    Residents of Calabasas where the helicopter came down told the media they heard a helicopter that was flying too low. "I was sitting on my couch when I heard it go over our roof. I thought to myself, 'Wow they're flying really low today.' It must've been about 100 feet above our roof by the way the house was shaking. I couldn't imagine why a helicopter was flying so low", Matt Graham, a resident of Calabasas told People magazine.

    The Los Angeles Police Department said all flights were grounded as the weather did not meet “their standard for flying” due to foggy conditions. Kurt Deetz, former pilot, who has flown Kobe Bryant in the same helicopter, said weather conditions are more likely to blame for the tragic incident than a mechanical failure. Deetz said the Sikorsky s-76B was in fantastic condition and was subject to "a very good maintenance programme". "The likelihood of a catastrophic twin engine failure on that aircraft - it just doesn't happen”, he said.

    Investigators said the helicopter has a black box, which will likely shed light on what happened Sunday morning. Flight data showed that the pilot apparently got in trouble when the aircraft was over the LA Zoo, where it circled for 15 minutes. The pilot contacted Burbank Airport when he turned to a mountainous area. Several minutes later the helicopter hit the hillside at 1,700 feet. All nine passengers, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna died in the crash.

    Gianna Mambacita

    The basketball legend was said to be heading to the Mamba Sports Academy, which Bryant founded, for a tournament involving his daughter and her teammates.

    Fans of Bryant shared a heartbreaking video showing the athlete coaching his daughter a day before the tragedy. Gianna, whom Kobe called Gianna Mambacita (little Mamba) a reference to his on-court nickname Black Mamba, wanted to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a professional player.

    In a 2018 interview with late night show host Jimmy Kimmel, Bryant revealed how fans approached him after games and encouraged him to have a son so that the basketball superstar would have someone to carry on the tradition. To that his daughter replied: “Oy, I got this”, Bryant said.

    ​Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and his three other children Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who was born last summer.

    Tags:
    LAPD, California, Los Angeles Lakers, NBA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Secure, Contain, Protect: How China and Other Countries Fight Against New Coronavirus
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse