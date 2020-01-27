US Stock Futures Drop by More Than 1% in Asian Trade Over Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Concerns

The US S&P500 futures have dropped by more than 1 percent in Asian trade, over fears of the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, Reuters reported on Sunday.
According to Investing.com, S&P500 futures fell by 1.05 percent.
S&P 500 futures -34.50 pic.twitter.com/O7R8w6RYmd— Jay Apted (@JayApted) January 26, 2020
Bloomberg also reported a decline in stock futures, while the Yen rose.
On Friday, the US stock futures experienced the biggest drop since October 2019.
The novel coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was identified in China's city of Wuhan, Hubei province, in late December, and has since then spread to several countries in the Asia-Pacific, while it also reached the US, France, Australia, and Canada.
Concerns are mounting that the Wuhan outbreak could hurt global economic growth.
