US Stock Futures Drop by More Than 1% in Asian Trade Over Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Concerns

Investors are worried that China's economy, as well as global economic growth, could potentially suffer as a result of the ongoing outbreak of a newly identified strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The US S&P500 futures have dropped by more than 1 percent in Asian trade, over fears of the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, Reuters reported on Sunday.

According to Investing.com, S&P500 futures fell by 1.05 percent.

Bloomberg also reported a decline in stock futures, while the Yen rose.

On Friday, the US stock futures experienced the biggest drop since October 2019.

The novel coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV by the World Health Organisation (WHO), was identified in China's city of Wuhan, Hubei province, in late December, and has since then spread to several countries in the Asia-Pacific, while it also reached the US, France, Australia, and Canada.

Concerns are mounting that the Wuhan outbreak could hurt global economic growth.