21:07 GMT +323 January 2020
    In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles

    Harvey Weinstein ‘Held Me Down and Raped Me’ - Actress Tells Hollywood Kingpin’s Trial

    © AP Photo / Jordan Strauss/Invision/File
    One of Hollywood’s most powerful men, producer Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of sexually harassing and assaulting women over a number of years. Weinstein, a friend of Hillary Clinton, has insisted all his sexual relationships were consensual.

    American actress Annabella Sciorra has given explicit evidence about being raped by Harvey Weinstein on a bed in her apartment in the early 1990s.

    Sciorra, 59, whose most famous role was in the hit TV show The Sopranos, told a jury in New York he held her down and raped her and said: “I was punching him. I was kicking him. I was just trying to get him off of me."

    ​Weinstein is on trial over two allegations - that he forcibly performed oral sex on a production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, in his apartment in 2006 and that he raped an unidentified aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

    He is not on trial for the rape of Ms Sciorra - because of the statute of limitations - but she has been called as a prosecution witness.

    ​Her voice quivered as she recalled the incident in court: “I didn't have very much fight left inside me. My body shut down. It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn't even know what was happening. It was like a seizure or something.''

    Ms Sciorra said she was too shocked to report it to the police and she said when she confronted him about it a month later, she said he joked: “That's what all the nice Catholic girls say.”

    She said he then leaned in and whispered: “This remains between you and I.''

    Ms Sciorra only made the allegation public in 2017 after other women had come forward and accused of Weinstein of being a sexual predator.

    ​Weinstein, 67, has denied taking part in non-consensual sex but has admitted he may have acted inappropriately with some women.

    Ms Sciorra hit the big time with a leading role in Spike Lee's 1991 film Jungle Fever and the following year she starred in The Hand That Rocks The Cradle.

    ​She said she was raped by Weinstein in either 1993 or 1994 but she said he also turned up almost naked at her hotel door at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival with a bottle of baby oil in hand.

    Weinstein’s lawyer Damon Cheronis, claimed Ms Sciorra once told a friend she "did a crazy thing and had sex with Harvey Weinstein."

    Mr Cheronis said: “She didn't describe it as rape because it wasn't.”

