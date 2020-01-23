The earthquake was recorded at 5:53 a.m. UTC. The quake's epicentre was located 22 kilometres east of the Tanaga volcano, which is part of the Aleutian Islands system. The epicentre lay at a depth of 10 kilometres.
No information was received regarding casualties and destruction. The tsunami threat was not announced.
Prelim M6.2 Earthquake Andreanof Islands, Aleutian Islands, Alaska Jan-23 05:53 UTC, updates https://t.co/jU3sFW1bkY— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 23, 2020
The Geological Survey noted the “green level” of the earthquake threat, indicating a low probability of casualties and economic damage.
