An earthquake with a reviewed magnitude of 6.2 shook west of city of Adak in Alaska on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The earthquake was recorded at 5:53 a.m. UTC. The quake's epicentre was located 22 kilometres east of the Tanaga volcano, which is part of the Aleutian Islands system. The epicentre lay at a depth of 10 kilometres.

No information was received regarding casualties and destruction. The tsunami threat was not announced.

Prelim M6.2 Earthquake Andreanof Islands, Aleutian Islands, Alaska Jan-23 05:53 UTC, updates https://t.co/jU3sFW1bkY — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 23, 2020

​The Geological Survey noted the “green level” of the earthquake threat, indicating a low probability of casualties and economic damage.