Day 1 of Opening Arguments in Donald Trump Impeachment Trial - Video

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave both Democrats and Republicans 24 hours each over three days to make their opening arguments.

The US Senate is hearing opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in Washington DC.

The upper chamber session started on Tuesday at 13:00 local time (18:00 GMT) and saw 11 Democratic-proposed amendments to obtain evidence and subpoena witnesses rejected before the trial rules were approved.

