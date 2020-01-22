Injuries Reported as Police Respond to Shooting at Fashion Show Mall in Las Vegas

The suspect shooter has fled the scene before the police arrived, according to media reports.

At least two people were reportedly injured as a teenage gunman opened fire at Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip at Las Vegas Boulevard and Spring Mountain.

A group of teenagers got into an argument and just before a fight broke out, one person pulled out a gun and fired it into the crowd, 8 News NOW reported, citing Metro Police.

According to the police reports, three people were shot and wounded but are expected to recover.

The LVMPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Fashion Show Mall and two persons are reported injured. Officers are on scene and clearing the area. Preliminary information indicates the suspects fled after the shooting before police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 22, 2020

#BREAKING: Just got to the Fashion Show mall where there is a heavy presence of police and paramedics. Metro said they were responding to an “incident.” Working to get more information. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/HxErbulgQS — Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) January 22, 2020

​Las Vegas Police believes it was an independent incident and that there is no additional threat.

People have been advised to avoid the area while the investigation is underway.