Bernie Sanders Says ‘On a Good Day, My Wife Likes Me’ in Response to Hillary Clinton’s Claim

After former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton claimed that "nobody" liked him, Sanders pushed back, while noting that the former secretary of state is entitled to her point of view.

Asked by ABC News about Clinton’s comment, Sanders said that “on a good day, my wife likes me,” yet underlined that he’s currently focused on the Senate impeachment trial rather than on Clinton’s opinion about him.

“Secretary Clinton is entitled to her point of view," Sanders added Tuesday. "My job today is to focus on the [Trump] impeachment trial. My job today is to put together a team that can defeat the most dangerous president in the history of the United States of America.”

When asked why he thought Clinton was "still talking" about the 2016 election, Sanders answered: "That is a good question. Ask her."

‘ON A GOOD DAY, MY WIFE LIKES ME’: Democratic 2020 hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders said he’s focused on the Senate impeachment trial when asked about Hillary Clinton’s new comments that “nobody likes him,” adding Clinton is “entitled to her point of view.” https://t.co/p2Oth4Xz7m pic.twitter.com/3c8Wuv4GXp — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 21, 2020

Clinton made her comments in the run of a forthcoming docuseries about her career, noting that Sanders was difficult to work with in the Senate.

"He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him," she says in the four-part Hulu series entitled "Hillary." "Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It's all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

Sanders was Clinton's main challenger for the Democratic nomination in 2016. WikiLeaks later revealed that the Democratic National Committee conspired to undermine Sanders in favour of Clinton.