BidenIsCorrupt Hashtag Sparks Controversy on Twitter Amid Ongoing Trump Impeachment Probe

In an op-ed published in The Guardian on Monday, Bernie Sanders’ supporter Zephyr Teachout focused on what he described as the “grossly corrupt culture” of former Vice President Joe Biden’s record.

The hashtag #BidenIscorrupt is gathering strength on Twitter as the Senate kicks off its impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump and his alleged attempts to force Ukraine to investigate former Vice President and current Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Some netizens pointed the finger at Biden, accusing him of using public office “to enrich himself and his son” as well as his sister and his son-in-law, among other things, adding that the “proof is damning”.

Joe Biden's record:

- Opposed desegregation in the 70s

- Opposed gay marriage in the 90s

- Voted for the bankruptcy bill

- Voted for NAFTA

- Voted for the Iraq War

- Ally of the financial industry

Joe Biden

—used public office to enrich his brother

—used public office to enrich his second brother

—used public office to enrich his sister

—used public office to enrich his son

—used public office to enrich his son-in-law

Democrats made their fortune selling America out.

30 years in public office. Amassed millions,

their children handed jobs traded for favors.



They're criminals



If anyone should be impeached...

it's not @realDonaldTrump



Joe Biden is factually corrupt. There is no debate.



Look at his donors then look at his voting record.



Others claimed that the #BidenIsCorrupt hashtag is “personally being amplified by Donald Trump Jr and others in Team Trump plus bots”, and that the “desperate criminal Donald Trump is trying his best to distract us by trending BidenIsCorrupt.

#TrumpIsCorrupt and #BidenIsCorrupt

both things can be true

The hashtag comes as the Bernie Sanders campaign circulated an op-ed in The Guardian on Monday highlighting what the author described as “the transactional, grossly corrupt culture” of Joe Biden’s record.

“Biden has a big corruption problem and it makes him a weak [presidential] candidate. I know it seems crazy, but a lot of the voters we need – independents and people who might stay home – will look at Biden and Trump and say: ‘They’re all dirty’”, Zephyr Teachout asserted in the op-ed.

The Biden campaign responded that any reporting suggesting that “Biden engaged in wrongdoing when he executed official United States policy to remove a corrupt prosecutor from office” amounts to “spreading a malicious and conclusively debunked conspiracy theory”.

Sanders has apologised to Biden for the op-ed, saying in an interview with CBS News that “it is absolutely not my view that Joe is corrupt in any way” and that he is “sorry that the op-ed appeared”.

Democrats’ Impeachment Inquiry Against Trump

The developments come after the House of Representatives voted on 19 December to impeach Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The move followed a formal impeachment inquiry launched against the president over a whistleblower's complaint about his 25 July call with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The whistleblower alleged that Trump "pressured" his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate potential corruption involving former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, repeatedly dismissing the impeachment inquiry as another "witch-hunt" aimed at reversing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.