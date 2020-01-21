Google Whistleblower Hints Wife’s Fatal Crash Might Be Connected to Testimony About Search Engine

A high-profile Google whistleblower who back in July testified before Congress that the search engine meddled in the 2016 presidential election on behalf of Hillary Clinton made several cryptic claims on Twitter about the tragic accident that took his wife’s life.

Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that his research revealed “biased search results generated by Google’s search algorithm likely impacted undecided voters in a way that gave at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton” in the 2016 presidential election.

In December, Epstein announced that his wife was killed when her car spun out of control in inclement weather in Escondido, California. The California Highway Patrol said Vaughn lost control of her Ford Ranger in the rain and careened into oncoming traffic, crashing into a big rig and an SUV, San Diego’s KNSD reported. Epstein, however, now says in a recent tweet that one of the officials he briefed during the July hearings said that he was going to die in an accident in a few months.

Last year, after I briefed a group of state AGs about #Google's power to rig elections, one of them said, "I think you're going to die in an accident in a few months."



A few months later, my beautiful wife #Misti died a violent death. Makes you wonder. https://t.co/D2lw4e7QPI pic.twitter.com/c7zT1nn4K0 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) January 20, 2020

Epstein also shared an image of the badly damaged vehicle his wife was driving at the time of the wreck, tweeting that his wife’s Ford Ranger was broadsided by a Freightliner semi towing two loads of cement.

#Misti's awesome Ford Ranger was broadsided by a Freightliner semi towing 2 loads of cement. I had my ear to her heart for most of the last 100 minutes of her life. I heard her take her last breath, & heard the last beat of her heart. Mine is broken. https://t.co/D2lw4dQfr8 pic.twitter.com/d0RqnkR2y8 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) January 11, 2020

The tweets came after Epstein had tweeted days earlier, hashtaging Google and Clinton, that he was not suicidal and that he didn’t believe that either party played a role in the crash that killed her despite claims from "conspiracy theorists."

And, no I don't think #Google or #Hillary had anything to do with Misti's death, but for you conspiracy theorists out there, here's a recent article about Misti's accident from one of the world's largest tabloid newspapers, the @DailyMail: https://t.co/D2lw4dQfr8 — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) January 4, 2020

​