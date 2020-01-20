Opponents of arms control are gathering in front of Virginia's State Capitol in Richmond to protest proposed efforts to toughen gun control in the state, which has traditionally been in favour of the 2nd Amendment of the US Constitution which protects individual rights to keep and bear weapons.
The proposed measures include restricting the numbers of gun purchases per month, carrying out universal background checks, and permission to ban arms in certain public areas. The most contentious proposal is to allow authorities to temporarily seize firearms from anyone deemed 'dangerous'.
President Trump on Saturday tweeted that the 2nd Amendment to the US Constitution is under 'serious attack' due to the policies pursued by the Democrats.
