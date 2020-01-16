US Senate Approves USMCA Trade Agreement, Sending to Trump’s Desk for Signature

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate voted on Thursday to approve the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and send it to President Donald Trump for signing.

The Senate endorsed the USMCA by a vote of 89 to 10. The vote comes about a month after the deal was approved by the House.

The three countries negotiated to replace NAFTA for over two years and reached the new trade deal last fall.

The deal, which replaces the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), was signed by the three countries on 30 November 2018. The trilateral pact updates rules for participants' access to the three countries’ domestic markets, labour legislation and intellectual property protection mechanisms.

The Mexican Senate ratified a protocol on changes to the USMCA in December. Canada is expected to ratify the new trade agreement this year as well.

The USMCA came into being as a result of US President Trump demanding to renegotiate NAFTA, a pact signed in 1993 that the president had repeatedly called a "disaster" for the United States.