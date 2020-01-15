Active Shooter Reported at McGhee Tyson Airbase in Tennessee

According to officials, the Air National Guard base next to McGhee Tyson Airport outside of Knoxville is on lockdown after reports of a suspicious person with a rifle.

Law enforcement is responding to an active shooter at McGhee Tyson airbase in Tennessee, the sheriff's spokesman said.

BREAKING: Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding to an active shooter event at McGhee Tyson Airbase.



The base is currently on lockdown. @6News #WATE pic.twitter.com/Ci4v8JLQzB — Madisen Keavy (@madisenkeavy) January 15, 2020

​No injuries have been reported so far, the Tennessee National Guard says on Twitter.

“Tenn. Nat. Guard security personnel are currently working w/state and federal law enforcement at McGhee Tyson Air Base on reports of suspicious activity. There are no reports of injuries. Situation is developing and more information will be released as it becomes available.” — Tenn. National Guard (@TNMilitaryDept) January 15, 2020

​McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is a joint military facility located at McGhee Tyson Airport. It is home to the 134th Air Refuelling Wing. The base is located approximately 16 south of the central business district of Knoxville, near Alcoa, in Blount County, Tennessee, United States. In 1952-1960 it was the site of McGhee Tyson Air Force Base.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW