US Prosecutors Recommend Up to 6 Months in Jail for Former Trump Adviser Flynn - Court Document

Michael Flynn became one of the first top-ranking administration officials to be charged as a result of the special counsel Robert Mueller's probe.

US federal prosecutors asked judge to sentence Michael Flynn, retired US general and former national security adviser to US President Donald Trump, to up to six months in prison.

Flynn pleaded guilty on December 1, 2017, to lying to the FBI about his post-election contacts with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

