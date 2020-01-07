Suspected "Cannibal Killer" Reportedly Butchers Man, Devours His Testicles

The suspect was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body, having been apprehended on the same day the cops made a gruesome discovery at his house.

Mark Latunski, a 50-year old resident of Michigan, was arrested by cops after allegedly murdering a man he met via a dating app and consuming certain parts of his body, WILX reports.

According to the media outlet, court documents reveal that the naked body of the victim, a 25-year old man named Kevin Bacon, was found hanged from the rafters by the ankles at Latunski’s home when detectives arrived there to perform a welfare check as it was "the last location Bacon was believed to have been".

The perpetrator himself also reportedly admitted that he killed Bacon by stabbing him in the back and slicing the man’s throat, and that he severed the victim’s testicles with a knife and ate them.

"Now that part's disturbing, that's nasty. He's a little nuts, like he knew what was happening and he just (said) 'hey, yeah come on in, take a look around' like there's nothing wrong," said Derek Park who lives nearby.

Having been arrested on 28 December, the same day cops searched his house, Latunski was charged with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body; his victim was first reported missing on Christmas Day when he didn’t return home.

In November, police responded to Latunski’s residence when a 29-year old man dressed only in a leather kilt was seen running from the house with Latunski chasing him.

While Parks reportedly said that the man had blood on his face and was screaming for help, Latunski told officers that the kilt was his and that he merely wanted the man to return it.

The police did investigate the incident, but since the man did not want to press charges, the cops determined that no crime had been committed, the media outlet adds.