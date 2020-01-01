Trump Administration to Ban Most E-Cigarette Pods – Report

The United States Senate passed a federal bill in December 2019 to raise the minimum age for the purchase of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars, vaping supplies and other tobacco products from 18 to 21 years.

The Trump administration is reportedly set to ban all pod-based flavours of e-cigarettes except tobacco and menthol, the most common in the US, according to The Washington Post, citing an unnamed official.

The move comes following US President Donald Trump's walk-back of an earlier proposal to ban flavored e-cigarettes in the country due to a rise in vaping-related deaths and illness.

The new Trump administration policy regarding flavoured e-cigarettes is expected to be announced as soon as Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to withdraw all pod flavours.

Trump changed his mind on an absolute ban of vaping products amid warnings by advisers about potential political consequences, at a time when the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had reported that 42 people across 24 US states had died from lung injuries linked to e-cigarette use, whereas over 2300 had suffered vaping-related illnesses in recent months.

Trump defended his vaping ban about-face by comparing it to the effects of liquor consumption during the 1920-1933 prohibition on alcohol in the United States.