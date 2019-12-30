NYC Mayor Begs Federal Government to Help With Homeless Crisis

Trump has recently lashed out at California and New York officials, particularly at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, for their treatment of the homeless situation.

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has pleaded with the federal government for help in dealing with the worsening homeless situation, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

In particular, Blasio called on the federal government to help provide assistance to low income citizens who cannot afford to rent apartments.

"The problem ultimately is Donald Trump has not shown any willingness to give us the tools we need, most especially Section 8 vouchers, which allow people to live in rental housing", de Blasio said.

Trump has blamed the authorities of Democratic-governed California and New York for the deteriorating situation, criticising them for putting too much effort into the impeachment procedures against him instead of addressing the homelessness issue.

California and New York must do something about their TREMENDOUS Homeless problems. They are setting records! If their Governors can’t handle the situation, which they should be able to do very easily, they must call and “politely” ask for help. Would be so easy with competence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2019

In an effort to tackle the problem, de Blasio announced on 23 December an additional $21 million in spending on mental health services for homeless New Yorkers, the New York Daily News reported. The funding is the result of a review of the controversial legislation known as Kendra's Law enacted by NYC that gives the green light to involuntary treatment for mental health issues.

.@NYCMayor announcing this today, before many people leave for the holidays, speaks volumes. Grateful to @goldfinchtweets @NYHomeless for this response. The trend towards overpolicing homeless folks needs to be a key focus for advocates in 2020. It’s only causing more harm. https://t.co/C2ubjEz8zJ pic.twitter.com/CTlpjDylKG — Josh Dean (@JoshDeanNYC) December 24, 2019

As of September, there were around 62,000 homeless people accommodated in NYC shelters.