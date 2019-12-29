Trump Calls for Fight Against 'Evil Scourge of Anti-Semitism' After Saturday Attack at Synagogue

At least five people were victims of Saturday's late-night attack at a rabbi's house in a suburb north of New York City. The deadly stabbing occurred during Hanukkah celebrations.

US President Donald Trump has turned to Twitter in a call to fight against the "evil scourge of terrorism" following the deadly killing the previous day near a New York City synagogue.

The anti-Semitic attack in Monsey, New York, on the 7th night of Hanukkah last night is horrific. We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism. Melania and I wish the victims a quick and full recovery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2019

On Saturday, at least five people were injured when an attacker armed with a machete broke into the house of Hasidic Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg in Monsey during Hannukkah celebrations on Saturday evening and began stabbing people.

Some 60 people were attending a candle-lighting ceremony for the seventh night of Hannukah at the rabbi's house at the time. The suspect had stabbed several people before he was chased out of the house. He tried to enter the nearby synagogue but people who fled the attack barricaded themselves inside the building.

NYC Governor Andre Cuomo has characterised the attack as an "act of terrorism".

SHOCKING PHOTOS: Aftermath of the stabbing attack in Monsey New York Synagogue wounding 5 people, suspect arrested. pic.twitter.com/WEyAI4sU9j — Radio World (@radioworldsv) December 29, 2019