At Least 14 People Injured in Nitrogen Explosion at US Aviation Plant in Kansas - Fire Department

Wichita Fire Department previously reported that the explosion of a nitrogen gas tank at the facility caused heavy damage to the building.

At least 14 people have been injured as a result of an explosion of a large pressurized nitrogen gas tank at the aviation plant in Wichita, Kansas, Fire Department Chief Scott Fromme said on Friday.

"We have got at least 14 people that were injured," Fromme said. "No fatalities reported so far, no fire reported, but there was a four-inch natural gas line that was broken and our fire crews were able to close the valve of the natural gas leak."

#KANSAS 🔴🇺🇸 Una explosión de un tanque de nitrógeno en una planta de fabricación de aviones en #Wichita deja varios heridos.#EEUU #Beechcraft

pic.twitter.com/vPqHytAV4R — eSPAINews (@eSPAINews) December 27, 2019

Earlier CNN reported that the blast had occurred at plant #3, which belongs to Beechcraft company, a branch of Textron Aviation, which manufactures single-engine and twin-engine aircraft. The plant was reportedly closed for Christmas.

Rescue teams and fire brigades are working at the scene.