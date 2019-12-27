Register
10:35 GMT +327 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Golf Course

    40 Slave Graves Discovered Under Florida Gulf Club

    © CC BY 2.0 / anandrr
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/106732/01/1067320189.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912271077876510-florid-country-club-slave-cemetry/

    It took an archaeological investigation a few weeks to confirm the find in the Sunshine State, where about 1,500 unmarked slave or African American cemeteries are thought to be located.

    A recent discovery of a slave cemetery under a country club in Florida’s capital city Tallahassee has prompted a discussion of “how to honour the dead” given that other such cemeteries may be discovered in the area, the AP news agency reports.

    Earlier this month, the 40 slave graves were unearthed beneath the seventh fairway of the Capital City Country Club’s golf course through the combined efforts of Jeffrey Shanks, a park service archaeologist and Delaitre Hollinger, the immediate past president of the Tallahassee chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

    The discovery came after a ground-penetrating radar and two cadaver-sniffing dogs were used for at least several weeks to scan about 7,000 square meters of the golf course.  

    “When I stand here on a cemetery for slaves, it makes me thoughtful and pensive. They deserve much better than this. And they deserved much better than what occurred in that era”, Hollinger, whose ancestors worked in Leon county fields in Florida, told the AP.

    Shanks, for his part, pointed to the historic significance of the discovery, as many slave cemeteries in the area have yet to be accounted for.

    “It’s a really serious problem. It’s not just a Florida problem. It’s really a problem across the south-east”, he was cited by the AP as saying.

    Shanks was echoed by historian Jonathan Lammers who said that it was safe to assume that there are “thousands upon thousands of these graves in Leon County and hundreds and hundreds of thousands, if not millions, across the Southeast that remain unknown today”.

    This view was shared by Florida Senator Darryl Rouson who told AP that local authorities plan to identify “covered-up graves that have been built upon, destroyed, or obliterated from history”.

    “Once identified, we'd like to do some type of memorial for those souls”, he added.

    A Florida state taskforce estimated back in the 1990s, that there might be at least 1,500 unmarked and abandoned slave or African American cemeteries across the state, some Florida lawmakers have called for the creation of a new taskforce to tackle the issue.

    Related:

    UN Calls for Slavery Reparations, as Legacy of 'Racial Terrorism' Lives On in US
    For US, ‘Modern-Day Slavery Is a Feature of the Current Immigration Regime’
    US Detention Camps, Solitary Confinement Prove ‘Slavery is Abolished, Except for Prisons’
    General John Kelly: US Civil War That Ended Slavery Was a Mistake
    Tags:
    investigation, graves, slavery, cemetery, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach Delivering Babies
    La Cucaracha: Russian Medics Perform Unique Operation on Giant Roach to Deliver Babies
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse