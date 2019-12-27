Trump's Stock Market Rally Beats Average for Past Presidents

The S&P has returned more than 50 percent since Trump was elected, which is more than double the average return for three years into office of former presidents of the United States.

President Donald Trump's stock market rally is beating the average market return for three years into the presidential term, thus outpacing his predecessors, CNBC news reported on Thursday.

The bellwether index gained more than 28 percent in 2019 - also above the average third year numbers for past presidents.

“Year three has been by far the best year of the cycle with an average gain of 12.81%, and the playbook has stuck to the script in year three of the current cycle", the bellwether index said.

The bellwether index gained more than 28% this year, well above the average 12.8% return of year three for past U.S. presidents. His 3rd year the best. TY @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/tKLPnNrDpl — Dan Celia (@financialissues) December 26, 2019

The average presidential return for former presidents has been 23 percent since 1928, according to Bespoke Investment Group. Former President Barack Obama's return was more than 32 percent in 2013.

To beat the average market return, the S&P will have to gain 6 percent in 2020.

Still, Trump's return his first year in office was triple the average, the outlet added.

The stock market seems to like Donald Trump more than any president since the 1950s, when measured S&P 500 total return, adjusted for inflation, in the 3yrs after initial election. https://t.co/Fjmpdj3f9d pic.twitter.com/jlGKXVeH5K — Holger Zschaepitz (@Schuldensuehner) November 11, 2019

The numbers come amid the ongoing push by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to impeach President Trump.