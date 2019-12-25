Court Documents Reveal Hunter Biden’s Massive Home in Hollywood Hills

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son shares a ZIP code in the Hollywood Hills with celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Christina Aguilera and Halle Berry, according to documents filed in Hunter’s Arkansas paternity case.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom mid-century home is valued at $2.5 million. It sits at the end of a private gated drive of the elite neighbourhood and includes a pool. The property was sold on June 19, records show, but it’s unclear how much Biden paid for it.

One day after the sale, a former Washington, DC, stripper filed a petition for paternity and child support against Biden in Arkansas’ Independence County Circuit Court. Lunden Alexis Roberts, 28, says she gave birth to Biden’s kid, “Baby Doe,” in ­August 2018.

Biden initially denied having had sex with Roberts, but she filed court papers that said DNA testing proved his paternity “with scientific certainty.” He later filed court papers that said he was “not contesting paternity” but needed more time to “consult with his ­accountants.” He noted in his court documents that he’s been out of a job since May 2019 and has significant debts since his divorce in 2017 from Kathleen Buhle, the mother of three of his children, submitting an affidavit of financial means on December 16, but the document is sealed.

Roberts, meanwhile, released five years’ worth of her tax returns and other financial documents to the court. The documents list her as having worked for Hunter and his company Owasco PC registered at the same Hollywood Hills address that court papers list as Hunter’s address.

Biden will be questioned under oath at a hearing in the paternity case on January 7, 2020.