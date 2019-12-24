Register
23:08 GMT +324 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Drone

    ‘It’s Not Santa’: Mysterious Gang of Nighttime Drones Flown Over Colorado Raises Alarm

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107723/23/1077232304.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/201912241077783862-its-not-santa-mysterious-gang-of-nighttime-drones-flown-over-colorado-raises-alarm/

    Officials with Colorado’s Phillips County Sheriff’s Office recently found themselves with a head-scratcher of a case after receiving multiple reports from local residents of large groups of drones routinely appearing in the nighttime sky.

    Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office filed off a post on the agency’s Facebook profile, informing Coloradans that the department was actively investigating the matter. The Saturday post further noted that during an observation by several deputies, which included personnel from nearby Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, officials managed to track “over 16 drones” between the neighboring jurisdictions.

    “We believe that the drones, though startling, are not malicious in nature,” the post explains. “The Sheriff's Office is following up on leads and communications with state and federal agencies to pinpoint the exact nature to their activities.”

    “If any of these drones fly onto your property or are looking into windows, please call the communications center immediately so a deputy can respond to your location. If you happen to come into possession of one of these drones, please contact the Sheriff's Office so we can conduct a forensic evaluation of the drone to identify the owners and take the appropriate actions,” it adds.

    Offering more details on the massive drone sighting, Phillips County Sheriff Thomas Elliot told local outlet the Denver Post on Monday that the drones appeared at about 7 p.m. local time and would eventually disappear at roughly 10 p.m. Elliot also estimated that the drones had a 6-foot wingspan and that they tended to stay between 200 feet and 300 feet in the air. 

    With the drones appearing to fly “in squares of about 25 miles,” the sheriff speculated to the outlet that they could be carrying out a search of some kind. “They’ve been doing a grid search, a grid pattern … they fly one square and then they fly another square,” Elliot said.

    Although Vic Moss, a Denver-based co-owner of online drone school Drone U, suggested to the Post that the drones could be part of a government agency program, that has yet to be proven.

    At present, the US Air Force informed the local authorities that the drones do not belong to the service. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration has indicated that it does not have any information regarding the nighttime drone appearances since drone operators are not required to submit flight plans to the agency.

    However, there is a possibility that the drone appearances are linked to an innovative Colorado drone company trying to test out its latest invention in the state’s rural areas, according to Moss, who hinted that the nighttime flights could be just drone operators trying to create maps or carry out a search of some kind.

    “Maybe they’re testing something of theirs out in that area because it is very rural,” he said. “But everyone that I know of, they coordinate all that stuff with local authorities to prevent this very situation. They all very much want people to understand drones and not cause this kind of hysteria.”

    While the investigation is ongoing in the matter, Elliot has informed local residents that they no longer need to call in drone sightings to the agency. “We just want to know if one lands, if we can get our hands on it, or if they see someone operating them, that’s what we’re looking for now,” he said. “We know they exist.”

    As officials are working to pinpoint a possible operator, they have ruled out a few holiday suspects. “It’s not Santa or his reindeer,” Elliot stated.

    Officials are strongly urging local residents against attempting to shoot down the intruding drones as it would likely lead to a fire and be a federal crime. Under Title 18 of the United State Code 32, the sabotage of an unmanned aircraft could carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

    Related:

    Illegal Drone Reportedly Almost Crashes Into Celebrity Jet - But Who Was on Board?
    Gremlins Too? British Airways Passenger Claims to Have Seen Drone Flying at 30,000 ft - Reports
    France is Arming its Drones to Target Islamist Terrorists in Sahel
    Militants Attempted to Attack Russian Airbase in Syria with Drones - Russian Reconciliation Centre
    Video: F-16 Downs Drone in First Test of New APKWS Anti-Cruise Missile System
    Tags:
    Sheriff, Police, mysterious, mystery, US, Colorado, drones, drones
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Astonishing Ice: Close-Up Photos Show the Amazing Beauty of Snowflakes
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse