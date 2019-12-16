Arkansas Officer Died After 10 Shots in the Head, Police Say

The police, working alongside federal agents, discovered from the criminal's social media that he had "an interest in anti-law enforcement groups".

A police officer from Fayetteville, Arkansas, was killed with 10 shots in the head while sitting in a patrol car by a man who was "interested in anti-law enforcement groups", Fox News reported on Friday.

The incident happened earlier this month, when the officer, aged 27, was patrolling outside his headquarters as the shooter approached his car and opened fire.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, which has been investigating the brutal murder alongside the FBI, said that the gunman fired numerous times at the officer's car. According to the police, the killer had been carrying "a full box of ammunition containing 50 rounds and a second box with 32 rounds".

I have ordered the U.S. flag & the state flag of Arkansas to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. Officer Carr's bravery & actions are worthy of our remembrance. https://t.co/QdLKaPjDbH — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) December 9, 2019

Fayetteville Police escorting Fallen Officer Stephen Carr to the Arkansas State Crime Lab @5NEWS pic.twitter.com/C9aLHftVWL — Jordan Tidwell (@5NEWSJordan) December 9, 2019

The criminal was identified as a 35-year-old man who had bought the gun legally in 2017. He was later shot dead by two other policemen.